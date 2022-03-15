Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 2,453 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $76,386.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 1,008,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,879. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

