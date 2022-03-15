Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IIPR opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

