Insider Selling: Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,170,351.11).

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £475.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 719.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.98. Robert Walters plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 892 ($11.60).

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.68) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.