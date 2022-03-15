Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Shane Williams sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$579,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$828,500.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.