Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

