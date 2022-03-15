Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

