International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 70 to SEK 80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

