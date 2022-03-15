Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY remained flat at $$30.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

