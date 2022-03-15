Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) VP Anthony Laplaca bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IVC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $9.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

