Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 93700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.