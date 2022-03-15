Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.74. 107,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.