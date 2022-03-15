Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 347,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 177,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.