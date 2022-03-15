Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. 14,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,259. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.