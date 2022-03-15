Investors Buy High Volume of Aptinyx Call Options (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,722% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.
In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
