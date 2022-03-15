iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.63 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. iRobot has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

