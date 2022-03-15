iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

