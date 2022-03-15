iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

