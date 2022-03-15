iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81.

