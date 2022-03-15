iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 10.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

