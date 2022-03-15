iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Trimmed by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

