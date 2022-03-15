iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 66,618 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60.

