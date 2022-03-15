iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,656. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

