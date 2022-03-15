iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.60

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 66915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after buying an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,282 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

