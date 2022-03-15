iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 77,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,132. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

