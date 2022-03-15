iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.02% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

IWX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,437. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

