iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

