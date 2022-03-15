iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Trading Down 3.2%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $418.36 and last traded at $420.34. Approximately 1,894,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,954,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.82.
