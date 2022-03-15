iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.26 and last traded at $110.26. Approximately 1,729,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,548,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40.
