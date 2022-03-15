iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $56,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.21. 29,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

