iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IJH stock opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

