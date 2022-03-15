iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. 216,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

