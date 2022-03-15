iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.