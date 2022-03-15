Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $303,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of IAC opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.