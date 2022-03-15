Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

