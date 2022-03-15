Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $586,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $198.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.