Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

