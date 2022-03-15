Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 138.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

NYSE BIP opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

