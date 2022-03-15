Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Synergy Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 609,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Synergy Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $43,000.

GSAQU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

