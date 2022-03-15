Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $322,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 554.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.