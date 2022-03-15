Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $317,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

