Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $353,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

