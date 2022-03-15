Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $363,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,059 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

