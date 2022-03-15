Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 410.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

