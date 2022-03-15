Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1,402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 74,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

RRR opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

