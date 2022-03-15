JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 16346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

