JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 10.1% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $47.28. 939,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,890,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -123.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

