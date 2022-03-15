Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.78) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

ETR AIXA traded up €0.51 ($0.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.72 ($19.47). 670,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a 52-week high of €26.60 ($29.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

