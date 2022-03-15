Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($2.86) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

