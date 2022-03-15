JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

