Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Jet2 stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

